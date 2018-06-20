Las Vegas gets head start on summer with triple-digit temps

Summer officially starts Thursday but the Las Vegas Valley is ahead of the game when it comes to hot weather.

The valley’s streak of triple-digit highs, which resumed Tuesday, will continue through this week and into the next, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday’s forecast has a high of 108 degrees, the weather service said.

An excessive heat warning will go into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday as the high rises to 112, just a few degrees short of the previous record for the date of 115 set in 2017.

That warning will last through 8 p.m. Saturday as temperatures gradually cool a bit.

The high for Friday could reach 111, the weather service said, and Saturday’s high will dip to 109.

Sunday should be slightly cooler with a high of 104, but temperatures are set to rise again at the start of next week. The weather service predicts highs near 105 on Monday and 107 on Tuesday.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-80s before dipping to 79 on Sunday, the weather service said.

