Las Vegas heads into fall with cooler temps

Sunday marks the last day of summer and the end of Las Vegas’ fourth hottest and fourth dryest summer on record. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monsoon season? More like “nonsoon season” — the Las Vegas valley saw only .04 inches of rainfall between June 21 and September 22, 95 percent lower than the summer average.

The uneventful monsoon season is partly to blame for this year’s string of above-average highs. Over the 94-day period, 73 days saw highs at or above 100 degrees and ten of those days saw highs at or above 110.

The hottest day of summer was August 5, when the high for the day hit 113. Through the summer, the valley saw an average high of about 102 and an average overall temperature of about 92.

The last day of summer will likely be the coolest, the National Weather Service said. Sunday’s forecast high is 91 degrees and the morning low fell to about 63.

Fall will kick off with a morning low near 69 on Monday before the high for the day reaches 91 again. Light winds will pick up in the afternoon, and there’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday evening.

Tuesday should stay dry with a morning low near 67 and a forecast high of 94. Wednesday’s high will should reach about 95 before temperatures begin to fall again.

Thursday and Friday should see highs near 93 and 87, respectively.

