Las Vegas’ high expected to dip to 90 degrees Wednesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2019 - 8:32 am
 

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will stay below 100 through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Also according to the weather service:

Sunday hit a high of 96 degrees and had winds that will continue throughout the week.

Haze that rolled in Sunday evening from the Taboose Fire in Central California was expected to last until around 3 a.m. Monday.

The high on Monday will stay around 96 degrees as winds increase to about 28 mph in the afternoon. There is a red flag warning in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, signifying high fire conditions resulting from strong winds and low humidity.

The wind will get slightly more powerful going into Tuesday, gusting up to 30 mph as the high for the day falls to 92.

Wednesday should stay calm and clear with a high near 90, and Thursday’s high should climb to 94. The week will end with a high of 98 on Friday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

