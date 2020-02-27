Las Vegas highs to reach into mid-70s before storm risk Sunday

Prepare for a good first half of the weekend, but a sharp drop in weather conditions on Sunday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Thursday’s outlook calls for sunny skies, light winds and a high of 72 with an identical forecast for Friday.

Saturday will see a high near 77 with lights winds of 8-13 mph gusting later in the day to 18-20.

As a storm front approaches or moves into the valley, winds will kick up closer to 30 mph on Sunday, said meteorologist Clay Morgan.

“The best chance of rain is Sunday night, possibly starting in the afternoon and extending into Monday morning,” Morgan said.

Sunday’s high will be near 62, a decline of more than a dozen degrees from the Saturday expected high.

There’s an outside chance of snow showers mixing with rain, but the weather service is only calling for a 30 percent chance of rain as the front could miss the Las Vegas Valley.

“If you have outdoors things to do, Saturday will be the much better day this weekend,” Morgan said.

The start of the work week will be chilly with a high of 61 projected for Monday, about 5 degrees below normal.

