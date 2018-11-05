Las Vegas in for a few more warm days before cold front arrives

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will stay unseasonably warm for a few more days before temperatures drop to below normal at the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay warm through most of the week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday will be mostly sunny with a forecast high of 78 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Normal highs for this time of year are typically in the low 70s.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 76 after a morning low near 57, the weather service said. Wednesday should start out with a morning low of about 54 before the high hits about 76 again.

Thursday’s high will drop down to 68 as an incoming cold front arrives, and Friday’s high should be near 66, the weather service said. Weekend highs should be in the mid- to upper 60s.

