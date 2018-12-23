Las Vegas may get rainy weather on Christmas Day

Las Vegans can expect a cool, cloudy Christmas Day with a chance for rain as a system of moisture moves through the Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

People walk in downtown Las Vegas as rain falls. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

The weather service forecasts high temperatures of 64 degrees Sunday and Monday afternoon, with low temperatures both nights in the low- to mid-40s.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 57 degrees in the afternoon and an overnight low about 45 degrees, weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is 56 degrees.

“Today and tomorrow will be mild,” Pierce said Sunday morning, but temperatures by the end of the week will drop below normal.

Weather models show a dry weather system moving into the valley from the north on Christmas afternoon, bringing with it even colder air and breezy winds 15 to 25 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon, Pierce said.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will climb to 56 degrees before dropping to 42 at night. Thursday and Friday will see high temperatures of 54 degrees and 51 degrees, respectively, and the low temperature both nights will be 39 degrees, Pierce said.

Skies through the end of the week should be mostly sunny, he said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.