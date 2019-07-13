Las Vegas reaches 111 degrees, the hottest day of 2019

It was back to a normal hot Las Vegas summer in the valley after Friday’s surprise rain, with temperatures peaking at 111 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun rises over the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The high temperature was reached about 2:35 p.m., marking the hottest day of the year so far, the weather service said.

The oven-like weather came after Friday was officially qualified as a rainy day when McCarran Airport recorded .03 of an inch of rain, which is .02 more than the average for July 12 in Las Vegas, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The excitement of an upcoming monsoon season will be short lived, Boucher warned, because hot and dry conditions will return this week.

“This is the time we’re going to see those patterns develop, but it was weak and dry,” Boucher said of Friday’s short-lived storm. “We dodged a bullet with this first round it looks like.”

High temperatures are expected to remain around 108 until Wednesday, with lows in the upper 70s.

There are chances of rainfall Saturday afternoon, possibly bringing in wind gusts up to 35 mph, but any rain will likely fall over the mountains, the weather service said said.

Meanwhile in the desert, Death Valley is expected to reach at least 120 degrees Saturday, but will “cool down” to 114 by the end of the week.

