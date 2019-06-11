Las Vegas residents under excessive heat warning for 2 to 3 days

An excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. It could be extended to Thursday.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see sunny skies with highs of 105 and 107 degrees, respectively, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

The heat warning could be extended until Thursday, Pierce said, as a high of 105 degrees is expected.

Breezes from the southwest are possible Thursday and Friday, with gusts between 20 to 30 mph, Pierce said.

Temperatures will drop slightly toward the end of the week, with highs of 101 degrees projected Friday and Saturday.

No rain is expected throughtout the week, according to the weather service.