Las Vegas sets daily record for coldest high temperature

Temperatures reached a high of 67 degrees at 10:08 a.m., “assuming we don’t warm back up, but it doesn’t look like we will,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

There's a 50% chance of rain on Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhotoT

The Las Vegas Valley broke the record for the coldest high temperature on May 22, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures reached a high of 67 degrees at 10:08 a.m., “assuming we don’t warm back up, but it doesn’t look like we will,” meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“With the rain we had in the afternoon, we’re back to 58 now,” he said about 3:30 p.m.

The previous lowest high for May 22 was 73 degrees, set in 1971, he said. Official temperatures are recorded at McCarran International Airport.

Meteorologist Jenn Varian said the average temperature for May 22 is 91.

Wednesday has a 50 percent chance of rain, the weather service said. The chance of rain drops to 40 percent Wednesday night when an overnight low of 52 degrees is forecast.

By 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, sections of the south valley saw between 0.04 of an inch of rain and 0.24 of an inch, according to the Regional Flood Control District’s online map.

The valley is expected to see a high of 71 on Thursday, with a 20 percent chance of rain and southwest winds from 6 to 13 mph, Varian said. The overnight low is expected to dip to 56.

Temperatures are expected to begin warming up Friday, with a high of 79 and a low of 63 expected. Saturday should have sunny skies, a high of 85 and a low of 62. Sunday’s forecast is mostly sunny with a high of 79 and a low of 58.

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.