Las Vegas still under excessive heat warning through Monday

Hot and windy weather will stick around through the start of the week before highs in the Las Vegas Valley begin to cool down.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect Sunday with a forecast high of 110 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Winds on Sunday will gust up to 20 mph but should stay light in the morning.

Monday’s high will hit about 110 again before the excessive heat warning ends at 8 p.m., the weather service said. Gusty winds will continue through the night and should increase slightly by Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s forecast high is 108.

Wednesday’s high will fall to near 105 and Thursday should see another high near 105. Friday’s high should drop down to about 104, the weather service said.

