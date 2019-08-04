91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Las Vegas still under excessive heat warning through Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2019 - 8:35 am
 

Hot and windy weather will stick around through the start of the week before highs in the Las Vegas Valley begin to cool down.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect Sunday with a forecast high of 110 degrees, the National Weather Service said. Winds on Sunday will gust up to 20 mph but should stay light in the morning.

Monday’s high will hit about 110 again before the excessive heat warning ends at 8 p.m., the weather service said. Gusty winds will continue through the night and should increase slightly by Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s forecast high is 108.

Wednesday’s high will fall to near 105 and Thursday should see another high near 105. Friday’s high should drop down to about 104, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas sits in an excessive heat warning through Monday with temperatures expected in the lo ...
Las Vegas under excessive heat warning through Monday
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Las Vegas is under an excessive heat warning through Monday as temperatures are expected to hit 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Elle Edwards, 7, cools herself as she plays at Sunset Park, July 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizua ...
Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
RJ

The Las Vegas Valley will be hotter than normal for the next week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning through Monday.

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend, with a high of 107 Saturday and highs aro ...
No records in Las Vegas, but hot, dry conditions return
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Temperatures will continue to climb over the weekend, and Saturday’s high of 107 degrees was just the beginning. Highs will reach about 110 on Sunday and 111 on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.