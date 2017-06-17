Las Vegas temperature may reach all-time high next week

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Temperatures will rise over the weekend, leading into record-breaking highs at the start of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 110 degrees, and Sunday should reach 111. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting 11 a.m. Saturday and lasting through 11 p.m. Friday, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

Monday’s forecast high is 114 degrees, which will match the record temperature for that day. Tuesday will beat the previous 115-degree record for that day with a forecast high of 117. The all-time record temperature for Las Vegas is 117 degrees, Steele said.

Wednesday could also break its 113-degree record, with a forecast high of 115 degrees. Thursday’s forecast high is 113, and Friday should reach 112 degrees before the heat warning ends.

