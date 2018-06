After a few days above 110 late last week, temperatures this week will be a little lower, and even dropping into the “normal” range by next weekend, the National Weather Service forecast shows.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Strip in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sunday’s high is expected at 106.

Tuesday should be the hottest day of the week at 108, and then temperatures will decline to 101 on Saturday. Gusty winds are in the forecast for midweek.

Average temperatures for Las Vegas normally hit 100 in mid-June, and climb to 103 by the end of the month.