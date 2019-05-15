Las Vegas temperatures plummeting, chance of strong storm surging

Winds will pick up Thursday ahead of a “big change” that will see lower temperatures through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

A lightning bolt streaks down as a fast-moving storm makes its way through the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and the city on Monday, April 29, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a warm Wednesday, the Las Vegas Valley should expect a big drop in temperatures through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday was dry with a high of 91 degrees, the weather service said.

But temperatures “will be crashing way below normal for several days,” said meteorologist Clay Morgan, noting that the normal high for this time of the year is about 88.

Thursday, “the big change day,” will see a 70 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, with a high of 75 and winds gusting up to 40 mph. Morgan said there could be a burst of stronger winds right after the rain passes.

Meteorologist Christ Outler said the rain chances Thursday will be caused by an unusually strong storm system for May.

“This is usually our driest time of year,” he said.

The windy conditions should briefly taper off until Sunday, when a “stray shower here or there” could generate some gusts, Morgan said.

Friday is expected to hit a high of 73, followed by highs near 81 on Saturday, 77 on Sunday and 76 on Monday. Overnight lows during that time should be in the mid-50s to mid-60s.