Las Vegas temperatures to rise before cooling at end of week

Light breezes will continue today in the Las Vegas Valley while temperatures are expected to climb into the high 50s.

The Las Vegas Valley will see rising temperatures and light winds over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high is 57 degrees, with warming to 60 on Tuesday and 61 on both Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said. Light breezes will continue through Wednesday afternoon.

Overnight lows should stay between 40-43 degrees until Thursday.

The valley is expected to cool down again on Friday with a high near 57, the weather service said. Thursday and Friday forecasts have overnight lows of about 38 degrees.

