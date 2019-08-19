Las Vegas temps rising; excessive heat warning begins Tuesday

Light winds might be the only respite from the above-average temperature conditions that have a strong grip on the Las Vegas Valley.

Pastor Erasmo Solis laughs while teaching his son Girsom Solis how to swim at Boulder Beach on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Boulder City. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angelica Martinez, 11, cools off at Boulder Beach on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Boulder City. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Light winds might be the only respite from the above-average temperatures that have a strong grip on the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday hit a high of 105 degrees, and temperatures are expected to rise to 107 on Tuesday as an excessive heat warning begins at 11 a.m. and continues through Thursday evening.

The projected high is 109 for Wednesday and Thursday before cooling to about 104 for the weekend, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian. The record high temperature for Wednesday and Thursday is 110.

Daytime winds will range from 7 to 10 mph much of the week. Overnight lows are forecast in the mid-70s.

The above-average daytime highs have been felt for the past two weeks and are likely to continue unless monsoon conditions develop, Varian said.

Clark County is opening cooling stations at the following Las Vegas locations Tuesday through Thursday:

— Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets

— Pearson Community Center: 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets

— Dula Gymnasium: 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

— Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets

— Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., can accommodate leashed pets

— Downtown Recreation Center: 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Downtown Senior Center: 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Heritage Park Senior Facility: 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours, can accommodate leashed pets

— Veterans Village: 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South, open 24 hours