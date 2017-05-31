Las Vegas to be hot, dry, sometimes breezy this week

Faith Mena-Gutlay, 2, cools herself as she plays at Sunset Park during a hot day. High temperatures will continue in the Las Vegas Valley the rest of this week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley will be dry, hot and breezy at times this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 97 degrees, meteorologist Chris Outler said. The afternoon will be breezy with gusts between 20 and 30 mph out of the southwest.

Thursday’s forecast high is 95 degrees and skies will be mostly sunny. Thursday will also be breezy in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high will be near 99 degrees, and Saturday is forecast to be the hottest day of the week with a 102-degree high, Outler said.

Sunday’s high is expected to be 101 degrees.

