Las Vegas to be warm, windy through the end of the week

Pedestrians have their hair blown by wind as they walk along the Strip. Las Vegas will be warm and windy through the end of the week. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The valley should see warm and windy weather through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s forecast high is 96 degrees, with 15-20 mph winds starting up in the afternoon. Winds will continue through Thursday night, and Friday should see lighter winds in the afternoon that will pick up again in the evening, the weather service said.

Friday should cool down to 89 degrees, before temperatures begin to rise again through the weekend. Saturday’s forecast high is 91 degrees, and Sunday should reach 96. Monday could reach a forecast 100-degree high.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.