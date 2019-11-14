Las Vegas to see above-average highs before storm arrives

Warm weather in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to continue with sunny skies until a storm system from Southern California brings cooler conditions and chances for rain next week.

A Sun Country Airlines plane flies under cloudy sky as it approaches McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Warm weather in the Las Vegas Valley is expected to continue with sunny skies until a storm system from Southern California brings cooler conditions and chances for rain next week.

Highs are expected to stay about 10 degrees above the normal of 67 for this time of year until Wednesday, when a storm system is expected to move into the valley, meteorologist John Adair said.

Thursday’s high reached 74 degrees, and the sunny weather is forecast to continue with highs of 75 on Friday, 77 on Saturday, 75 on Sunday, and 76 on Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 50s.

Although Saturday’s high is in the mid-70s, evening temperatures for the Rock ‘N’ Roll Marathon are expected to be in the 60s.

The dry spell that has been November is expected to end Wednesday, which has a 20 percent chance of rain and an expected high of 66, Adair said.

“If things continue to go on track, that number will go up,” Adair said about the rain chances. “When (storm systems) come in from Southern California, they tend to bring a lot of moisture up into Southern Nevada.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Staff writer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.