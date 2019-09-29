Las Vegas to see cooler temps early this week

Cool and windy weather will linger in the Las Vegas Valley for a few more days before temperatures rise again, the National Weather Service said.

Winds will stay in the 10-20 mph range on Sunday, gusting up to 28 mph, the weather service said. The high for the day should reach about 76 degrees.

Those gusty winds will last through the evening but should decrease a little by Monday morning, the weather service said. Monday’s forecast high is 75.

The high for Tuesday should rise to around 79 degrees as winds die down to light breezes, the weather service said. Wednesday will stay clear and calm with a forecast high of 81 degrees, and Thursday’s high should rise to near 86.

Friday and Saturday should both see highs in the upper 80s, the weather service said.

