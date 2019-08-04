89°F
Las Vegas under excessive heat warning through Monday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 4, 2019 - 8:35 am
 
Updated August 4, 2019 - 8:51 pm

Hot and windy weather will stick around through the start of the week before highs in the Las Vegas Valley begin to drop below 110 degrees.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, which has a forecast high of 112, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty winds will continue through Monday night and should increase slightly by Tuesday morning. Winds are expected throughout the week at 15 to 20 mph, the service said. Tuesday’s forecast high is 108 with a low of 87.

Wednesday’s high will fall to near 105 as some clouds form over the valley, and Thursday will see a high of 104. Friday’s high should match Thursday’s at 104 with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal intern Amanda Bradford contributed to this report.

