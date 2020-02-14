Las Vegas Valentine’s Day weekend forecast close to perfect

It might be hard to find a better forecast for Valentine’s Day and a February weekend. Perhaps 72 on Sunday.

The forecast high for Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, is 67 degrees with sunny skies and light winds. It will only get warmer through the weekend. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

It might be hard to find a better forecast for Valentine’s Day and the weekend.

Friday’s high will be near 67 with sunny skies and light winds around 5 mph. The overnight low will be about 43 with winds up to 7 mph, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Sunny skies and light winds dominate the weekend forecast with projected highs of 69 on Saturday and 72 on Sunday.

A cold front will arrive later Sunday into Monday, but it won’t be as strong as projected a few days ago.

“It will be a little cooler and there will be a bit more wind and they will switch to the north,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “We may see some wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph in the valley, but most of it will be down the Colorado River.”

Monday’s forecast high is 65 with still sunny skies.

Highs early next week are projected around 60, a few degrees below normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.