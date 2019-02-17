MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Las Vegas Valley can expect more snow Sunday, later this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2019 - 9:01 am
 

More snow is headed to the valley Sunday after Las Vegans in the west valley saw a dusting of the white stuff Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“Big wet flakes” fell on western parts of the Las Vegas Valley between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to weather service meteorologist John Adair. Although there wasn’t much accumulation, Adair said Vegas residents will have another chance to see snow in the valley this weekend.

“Starting today there’s potential for another cold system sliding down from the northwest this afternoon and evening,” Adair said Sunday morning.

The system, which was between Reno and Las Vegas about 8 a.m. Sunday, is expected to bring scattered and numerous snow showers to the valley as early as noon Sunday, Adair said. Temperatures Sunday afternoon are expected to peak about 49 degrees.

Although the weather service doesn’t expect snow to accumulate in the valley, a winter weather advisory has been issued between 2 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday, when snowfall could create travel difficulties, Adair said. Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected to fall at elevations between 4,000 and 6,000 feet, and elevations above 6,000 feet will receive 4 to 7 inches.

Drivers on state Route 160 to Pahrump, mountain roads such as Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads, and Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Baker could experience hazardous road conditions due to snow, Adair said.

The slow-moving system will continue to “swirl right over us” into Monday morning before pulling off and moving across Arizona and Utah, Adair said.

But don’t stash your winter coats away just yet, Adair warned. More snow could fall on the city later this week.

“It’s going to be an abnormally cold week,” Adair said.

The weather service forecasts high temperatures of 48 degrees Monday with an overnight low temperature near 32 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 47 degrees and overnight low near 32 degrees, Adair said. Skies Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures peaking near 46 degrees and dipping to 36 degrees at night.

Another cold system is expected to slip into the valley late Wednesday and into Thursday, bringing with it “a good chance” of rain and snow in the valley, Adair said.

“This system could be even colder than the one dropping in today,” Adair said Sunday, adding that it’s too early for weather models to be certain.

Temperatures Thursday should peak about 45 degrees before dipping to 34 degrees overnight.

The weather service forecasts a 50 percent chance of precipitation Thursday – which could mean rain, snow, or a mix of both depending on how cold it gets and the time of day – and a 40 percent chance Friday morning. The system should move out of the valley Friday, making way for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon and a high temperature near 46 degrees.

High temperatures this time of year are normally 63 degrees – about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the high temperatures forecast this week.

Although it’s normal for the valley to see snowfall one or two days each winter, Adair said the prolonged nature of weather patterns in western Canada and the Gulf of Alaska this winter have made it possible for the storms to reach Southern Nevada.

“This February has been unusually active,” he said.

The weather service recorded snowfall on Feb. 10., and Saturday night. Sunday and Thursday are expected to be the valley’s third and fourth snowy days this season, Adair said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
