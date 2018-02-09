Las Vegas Valley cooler for weekend, rain possible next week

A cold front moving through this weekend will bring more-seasonal temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Friday and Saturday will see respective highs of 76 and 73 degrees. The average forecast high for this time of year is near 61 degrees.

The cold front will arrive Saturday evening, but winds gusting to 35 mph will begin building earlier in the day, said the weather service. The high temperature on Sunday is forecast at 63.

“We’ll still be running a little bit above normal after the cold front but definitely closer to the normal values for this time of year,” said weather service meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Temperatures near 64 degrees will follow Monday through Wednesday, according to the weather service.

“The main concern this weekend is gonna be wind,” Boothe said. “Then we’ll shift our attention to some potentially light showers through the beginning of the week.”

An additional storm system from Southern California “is gonna dive down” into the valley Monday, bringing with it a 10 percent chance of showers, Boothe said. “But Tuesday will be our best chance for rain,” jumping to 20 percent.

