Las Vegas Valley could see 104 degrees Sunday

It’s June in the Las Vegas Valley. “It’s gonna be hot,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Booth said. “Period.”

Children play in the splash pad at the Centennial Hills Park in Las Vegas in 2013.

Expect “blow dryer” weather with breezy winds and temperatures north of 100 degrees as the weekend transitions into the new workweek. After reaching 100 degrees Saturday, the valley could see a high of 104 degrees on Sunday with light winds.

Monday will be less pleasant, Booth said.

A high of 106 is forecast Monday for McCarran International Airport, the weather service’s recording site, but parts of the east valley may see 108. The heat will be paired with winds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

“It won’t be a fun day to start the workweek,” Booth said.

But it gets a bit better, he said.

Tuesday’s high will drop to 100, and Wednesday’s high will dip below the century mark to 98 degrees. The breezy conditions on Monday will continue through Wednesday.

Lows should remain in the high 70s Sunday and Monday, followed by a low at 80 on Tuesday.

No precipitation is expected through Wednesday.

