Las Vegas Valley could see some rain this weekend

The Las Vegas Valley this weekend is expected to see forecast highs below 80 degrees for the first time since May, according to the National Weather Service.

The last time temperatures peaked below 80 degrees was on May 2, when the valley hit 68 degrees, said meteorologist Chris Outler.

Saturday has a forecast high of 79 degrees, followed by highs of 75 on Sunday; 77 on Monday; and 79 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will increase slightly thereafter to near 81 degrees on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

The recent drop in temperatures comes as a cold front moves into the valley throughout the weekend. There is a 40 percent for showers Saturday afternoon and evening with a shot for “some rumbles of thunder,” Outler said.

The moisture should move east not too long after dark on Saturday, allowing for dry conditions and sunny skies to return to the valley by Sunday morning.

Winds also will pick up Saturday evening with gusts reaching up to 25 mph at times. The breeziness will linger into Sunday morning, the weather service said.

