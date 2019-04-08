Las Vegas Valley could see year’s first 90-degree high Monday

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park. The Las Vegas Valley can expect temperatures near 90 on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year on Monday ahead of a 20-degree drop in temperatures mid-week, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s high will be paired with partly sunny skies before temperatures dip to 68 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will be “very windy” as it reaches 83 degrees during the day, the weather service said. A high wind watch will go into effect at noon Tuesday, with sustained winds blowing between 30 and 40 mph and gusts reaching as high as 50 mph in some areas.

Meteorologist Jenn Varian said the wind watch could be upgraded to a wind advisory by Monday night.

Gusts will decrease to 30 mph Wednesday and should taper off by Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the valley, Varian said.

Wednesday and Thursday should see highs near 71. Friday will follow with a 69-degree high accompanied by a 20 percent chance for showers.

Overnight lows Tuesday through Friday will be in the lower 50s, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.