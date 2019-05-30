88°F
Las Vegas Valley could top 100 degrees next week

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2019 - 5:52 am
 
Updated May 30, 2019 - 3:22 pm

More than half a century ago, Las Vegas residents nearly went through the month of June without seeing a triple-digit temperature.

We probably won’t be so lucky.

This year’s first 100-degree mark could arrive next week, according to the National Weather Service. The latest the valley has ever hit 100 degrees was June 30, 1965.

Next Wednesday and Thursday both have forecast highs of 99 degrees at McCarran International Airport, meteorologist Jenn Varian said, but there’s a chance those temperatures could rise a little.

“It’s possible,” Varian said, “but it’s not blowing anything out of the water.”

This Thursday, there’s a 20 percent chance the valley will see rain, meteorologist Christ Outler said. The forecast high is 88.

He said the valley will dry out overnight, and temperatures are set to rise over the next week with highs of 91 forecast for Friday through Sunday.

Next week will start out with a high near 94 on Monday, the weather service said. Tuesday’s high will rise to 97 before the valley either hits or nearly misses 100 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.

