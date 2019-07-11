Las Vegas Valley expected to see hottest day of the year

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 109 on Thursday, which would eclipse June 12’s high of 107 as the highest local temperature of 2019.

The high temperature today is forecast to be 109 degrees, which would make it the hottest day of 2019 so far. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

If Thursday tops out at its forecast 109 degrees, it will mark the hottest day yet this year in the Las Vegas Valley.

If it falls a few degrees short, June 12’s 107-degree day will remain the valley’s high mark so far for 2019, according to National Weather Service records.

The above-average high temperature will be paired with gusts up to 22 mph Thursday afternoon before cooling to 84 degrees overnight. The normal high for this time of year is 104.

Friday through Tuesday next week will then see highs near 108 and lows hovering between 83 and 85, the weather service said.

The valley can expect sunny skies and dry conditions during that period.