Las Vegas Valley expected to see rain this coming week

Las Vegans can expect a wet start to the week, according to the National Weather Service.

A pedestrian who declined to give his name crosses Sixth Street at Ogden Avenue in light rain in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

After a sunny, breezy Sunday with temperatures near 55 degrees in the afternoon, Monday will be mostly cloudy as a storm system moves into the Valley.

“We should be dry through at least the afternoon,” weather service spokesman Barry Pierce said Sunday morning. “The big show will be Monday night.”

The weather service forecasts a 70 percent chance for showers starting Monday night.

Pierce said drivers should plan for a messy commute Tuesday morning as the main band of rain moves over the valley.

“Be cautious. Leave a little early for work,” Pierce said. “It’ll be coming down pretty heavy at that point.”

Temperatures in the valley will be about 55 degrees Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Overnight lows should dip to 45 degrees.

A winter storm watch will go into effect in the Spring mountains between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday. Pierce expects 6 to 12 inches of snow will fall at Lee and Kyle canyons between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, with the heaviest snowfall Monday night.

Winter is the second wettest period in Las Vegas after monsoon season, Pierce said, so storms moving in from the Pacific Ocean are expected this time of year.

“This is not uncommon,” he said.

Weather models predict a 40 percent chance for rain Wednesday and a 60 percent chance for rain Thursday. Temperatures will climb to 57 degrees Wednesday and 60 degrees on Thursday, and overnight low temperatures will hover about 45 degrees.

“By Friday we’ll see things diminish on the rain threat,” he said.

