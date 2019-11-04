Las Vegas Valley expected to see warm, dry, consistent week

Sunday hit a high of 75 degrees, and temperatures were expected to jump up to 78 on Monday. After that, the week’s weather will only fluctuate by one degree, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

The Las Vegas Valley will stay warm and sunny for the first full week of November. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley can expect consistently warm, dry weather this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday is forecast at 77 degrees, Wednesday and Thursday at 78, and Friday at 77, Wolf said. The warm weather will continue through the weekend, she added.

Wolf said the unusually consistent weather can be attributed to the changing of the seasons.

“Fall and spring are usually our transitional seasons,” she said. “Sometimes things get stagnant with high-pressure systems holding things in place until a bigger system comes through bring it down.”

Wolf said the week will be dry, with little to no breeze. She said the valley might see some high clouds on Tuesday night into Wednesday, but not much.

