Las Vegas Valley forecast calls for above-normal temps

Clouds with a slight chance of showers will be in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will jump well above the normal high of 80 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The valley will see dry conditions and mostly clear skies through at least Friday, along with rising temperatures.

Tuesday is expected to reach 87, followed by highs of 91 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows this week will be in the upper 60s. Friday’s overnight low is expected to reach 70.

