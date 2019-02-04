Las Vegas Valley getting more rain, windy weather

After a relatively dry Sunday and a short respite from a rainy Saturday, wet and cold weather will be returning to the Las Vegas Valley.

Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a relatively dry Sunday and a short respite from a rainy Saturday, wet and cold weather will be returning to the Las Vegas Valley.

The National Weather Service says there’s a 60 percent chance of more rain Monday afternoon. Strong winds between 16 and 21 miles per hour will accompany temperatures reaching 59 degrees.

A winter storm warning will be in effect on Mount Charleston from noon on Monday to 4 a.m. Wednesday in areas 5,500 feet and above with 8 to 15 inches of snow expected, the weather service said.

Winds could gust to 30 mph overnight Monday with lows dropping into the mid-40s and the chance of rain increasing to 70 percent.

Las Vegas has 50 percent chance of rain during the day on Tuesday with a high reaching 52 degrees. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-30s.

Las Vegas has about a 10 percent chance of seeing snow flurries Tuesday night, though with little to no accumulation meteorologist, Ann Varian said.

This year has been a wet one for Las Vegas, with 1.29 inches falling since Jan. 1. That is well above the average of .6 inches, but is comparable to 2018, Varian said.

While chances for snow may be slight in Las Vegas, snow is almost a certainty at Mount Charleston on Tuesday.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.