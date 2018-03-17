Las Vegas Valley has wind, slight chance of rain in forecast

The Las Vegas Valley has windy conditions and a slight chance of rain in its weather forecast this weekend.

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as Las Vegas casinos illuminate the city's skyline at dusk. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A 20 percent chance of showers Saturday will be paired with “quite a bit of cloud cover today and tomorrow,” said John Salmen, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The chance for rain is expected to continue overnight.

Sustained winds near 15 mph are forecast Saturday and Sunday in the valley with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday.

Noting the slight drop in temperatures, Salmen said Saturday’s temperature high will reach 61, followed by a high of 62 on Sunday. The average temperature for this time of year is near 70 degrees.

“We’ve got a low pressure system over the west,” he explained, “and we’re expecting that to stay over us today and tonight before it starts moving out and high pressures takes over again.”

Temperatures will begin to climb Monday, when the valley will see a high of 66. Respective highs of 68 and 72 on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected, the weather service said.

Showers could return to the valley Wednesday with another 20 percent chance in the afternoon before increasing to 30 percent Wednesday night, Salmen said.

