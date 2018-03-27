Las Vegas Valley headed for highs in the 80s by week’s end

After one more cool, windy day on Tuesday, above-normal temperatures are expected to arrive in the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A low-pressure system’s exit will bring above-normal temperatures to the Las Vegas Valley after Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

“Today will be the last windy and cool day here this week,” said meteorologist Caleb Steele of Tuesday’s expected 69-degree high and winds near 30 mph. The average high for this time of year is about 73.

Temperatures will jump to 78 on Wednesday, kicking off a five-day run of mostly sunny skies and warm weather in the valley, the weather service said.

The valley could see its first high in the 80s this season on Thursday, the weather service said. Thursday and Friday should both top out near 81 degrees.

A high of 83 is expected Saturday, followed by a high of 81 on Sunday.

No rain is expected in the valley this week.

