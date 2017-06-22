Las Vegas Valley heat wave isn’t over yet

Eric Taylor, 5, left, Matt Perkins, 6, and Abigail Hoguin, 11, play at the waterpark in Centennial Hills Park in northwest Las Vegas, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @gabriellaangojo

Several more days of a heat wave are expected in the Las Vegas Valley before temperatures drop slightly next week, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The weather service has extended its excessive heat warning until Monday, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said. Highs are expected to be 114 degrees on Thursday, 112 on Friday, 113 on Saturday, 112 on Sunday and 111 on Monday.

High temperatures after Monday should fall shy of the 110-degree mark, the weather service said, signalling an end to a heat wave.

The normal high temperature for this time of year is about 100 degrees, Kryston said.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has issued an air advisory for Thursday. The Halcomb fire near Big Bear in Southern California may elevate levels of ozone and smoke in the valley, the department said.

Vulnerable members of the population, including young children and senior citizens, should take extra precautions to avoid breathing in particulate matter, the department said. Smoke and ozone may aggravate medical conditions, or produce coughing and shortness of breath in otherwise healthy people.

The department suggests staying indoors when smoke is present and to schedule activities in the morning when ozone is typically lower.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.