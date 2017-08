The Las Vegas Valley can expect warm weekdays and a possibly rainy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Strip (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tuesday’s forecast high is 106 degrees, with Wednesday climbing to 108 degrees, meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Thursday will reach 106 degrees and Friday 105 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday have a 20 percent chances of thunderstorms, with an an average high of 104 degrees.

