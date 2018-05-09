Las Vegas Valley high temperature predicted to reach record 103

Wednesday’s forecast high of 103 degrees will mark the hottest day of the year.

A record high is expected Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Even if Wednesday’s high doesn’t meet or beat any records, it’s still going to be hot.

But if Wednesday does reach the National Weather Service’s forecast high of 103 degrees it will mark the hottest day of the year so far and a new record for the day. The record for May 9, which was set in 2001, is 100 degrees, the weather service said.

The valley’s triple-digit temperatures can be deadly, and can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Visitors who aren’t used to the desert heat can become dehydrated quickly, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The health district recommends that visitors and locals alike drink at least one full glass of water per hour in the high heat, stick to light clothing and limit time spent out in the sun. Even while playing casino games indoors, pass on that complimentary alcoholic beverage and ask your cocktail waitress for water.

Breezy winds will buffet the valley on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said, gusting up to 25 mph in some parts of the valley.

Thursday will mark the start of a brief cooling trend in the valley, the weather service said, with a forecast high near 98 degrees and a morning low of about 75.

Friday’s forecast high should drop down to 93 degrees while winds pick up to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts on Friday could reach up to 30 mph, whipping up dust and debris that could affect visibility and make driving difficult, the weather service said.

Winds will start to die down over Friday night and Saturday’s forecast high is a relatively cool 84 degrees, the weather service said.

By Sunday temperatures will start to rise again, with a forecast high near 85 degrees. Monday’s forecast high is 89 degrees, the weather service said, and the valley will jump back into the 90s again on Tuesday with a forecast high near 91 degrees.

