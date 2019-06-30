Las Vegas Valley high temps to hover above 100 for most of week

The week will start off with a predicted high of 99 degrees on Sunday, slightly below the average high temperature of 103 for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

A view of Fergusons Downtown along Fremont Street as the sun sets in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to be firmly above 100 for most of this week, right around normal for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s cloud cover, which was accompanied by a high of 103 degrees, will continue overnight and into Sunday. Saturday night will have winds about 10 to 20 mph, with a low of 79, meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

There also will be a slight chance of rain in the valley starting Saturday night and into Sunday, but precipitation is more likely over the Spring Mountains than in the valley. Showers over the mountains could cause gusts from 20 to 40 mph, although it will be “hard to predict when and where those will occur,” Steele said.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 103 and afternoon winds of 10 to 20 mph, which should continue through the rest of the week. Tuesday will see a high of 104, followed by highs of 101 on Wednesday and Thursday, and 103 on Friday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows through that period will be in the mid-70s, Steele said.

