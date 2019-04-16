Las Vegas Valley hit with rain, cooler temps — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Valley saw cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday afternoon.

Rainfall started around 1 p.m. and lasted until about 6, with most of the showers in the north valley, meteorologist Clay Morgan said Tuesday.

“Pretty much the entire valley got two-tenths of an inch or less,” he said.

The most rainfall was near Summerlin in the area of North Buffalo Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, which saw about 0.35 of an inch, Morgan said. Areas in the far south valley saw between 0.04 of an inch and 0.12 of an inch.

Tuesday only reached 69 degrees, but warmer temperatures and clear skies are expected through the rest of the week, the weather service said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the valley will see clear skies and highs of 78 and 85 degrees, respectively.

Highs of 89 are expected Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

Sunday will be slightly cooler at 82 degrees, followed by a high of 85 on Monday. Overnight lows should be in the low to mid 60s through Sunday night.