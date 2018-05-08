Las Vegas Valley hits 100 for first time in 2018

Things will continue to heat up Wednesday with an expected record-breaking high of 102 ahead of weekend temperatures that should dip back into the 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Commuters, who declined to give their names, wearing large hat and holding un umbrella to protect themselves from the sunlight wait at a bus stop on Tropicana Avenue on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Tuesday cracked the 100-degree mark, the first day of the year to do so in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The high hit 100 at McCarran International Airport, the weather service’s official recording station, at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to heat up Wednesday with an expected record-breaking high of 102 ahead of weekend temperatures that should dip back into the 80s, according to the weather service. The current record for the date is 100, set in 2001.

The average high for this time of year is 81, the weather service said.

A cooling trend will start Thursday as breezy winds arrive, the weather service said. Winds will last through Friday and will be mainly in the 20-30 mph range, with gusts up to 40 mph in some parts of the valley.

Thursday’s forecast high is 97. Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 91, the weather service said. Winds will start to dissipate on Friday, and should stay relatively calm through the weekend.

Saturday should mark the end of the cooling trend, with a forecast high near 83 degrees. Temperatures should start to rise again starting with a high of 86 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.