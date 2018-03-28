Las Vegas Valley hits 80-degree mark for first time in ‘18

Las Vegas usually hits the 80-degree mark about March 15, the weather service said, but a barrage of storm systems kept temperatures low over the past few weeks.

Mojave Max came out of his burrow at Springs Preserve on Friday, March 23. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas reached 80 degrees for the first time this year on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Las Vegas usually hits the 80-degree mark about March 15, the weather service said, but a barrage of storm systems kept temperatures low over the past few weeks.

The valley will get even warmer, as Thursday’s forecast high is 81, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast high is 84.

Skies should stay sunny and clear through the end of the week. Clouds will roll into the valley Saturday but should dissipate Sunday, the weather service said.

Highs of 85 and 83 are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The average high for this time of year is 73.

No rain is expected through the weekend.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.