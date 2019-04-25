Las Vegas Valley hits 96, ties record high for April 25

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far in the Las Vegas Valley, tying a daily high temperature record set more than 70 years ago, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures peaked at 96 degrees just after 3 p.m. Thursday, tying the record high for April 25 set in 1946, meteorologist Chris Outler said.

“These are well above normal temperatures,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said Thursday morning of the predicted high of 95 for Thursday.

Friday has a forecast high of 95, just two degrees shy of the record daily high, set in 1996.

“We’ll be pretty close,” Outler said. “It’s definitely possible we could touch up to 97.”

Saturday and Sunday will see clear and sunny skies with highs of 94 and 90 degrees, respectively.

Low temperatures are expected to be 70 on Thursday and Friday night, before dropping to 68 on Saturday night, 66 on Sunday night and 59 on Monday night, Outler said.

By Monday, the valley will experience about a 10-degree drop with a high of 81, and a 30 percent chance for showers, Outler said.

Tuesday will be sunny again with a high of 81.