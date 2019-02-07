Las Vegas Valley is warming up into the weekend

The High Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Warmer temps are on the horizon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley can expect sunny and clear skies through the rest of the week, meteorologist Jenn Varian said.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday have forecast highs of 50, 54 and 56 degrees, respectively, with overnight lows in the 30s.

Come Sunday, the valley can expect a high of 59, just 3 degrees cooler than the average high around this time of year, Varian said.

Lee Canyon is expected a sunny weekend with a 30 percent chance for snow showers and winds around 20 mph, Varian said.

Lee Canyon has recorded 18.7 inches of snowfall within the last four days, according to the weather service. Skiers and snowboarders with plans to visit Lee Canyon are encouraged to check nvroads.com for chain restrictions.