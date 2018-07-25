Las Vegas Valley libraries offer cool refuges from heat

With temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley expected to stay just below record highs for the next few days, Clark County is offering kids a way to beat the heat that might even be good for their brains.

Trying to stay cool in the Las Vegas heat (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Todd Hassey takes a water break while laying pipe under Basic Road at Lynn Street near Henderson City Hall Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

With temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley expected to stay just below record highs for the next few days, Clark County is offering kids a way to beat the heat that might even be good for their brains.

The Clark County Library District has a variety of summer programs available for children up to 17 years old, said Shana Harrington, youth services manager.

Many families already use the libraries as refuges for kids when temperature climb beyond safe levels for outdoor play, with some youngsters showing up “pretty much when they open (usually 10 a.m.) and they stay until their parents get off work,” Harrington said.

The next few days will definitely meet the too-hot-to-play threshold.

An excessive-heat warning issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday will continue at least through Friday, with highs in Las Vegas forecast near 112 on Wednesday, 113 on Thursday and 112 on Friday.

Not only are the libraries themselves cool, but so are many of the offerings.

Hip-hop, reading rewards

On Thursday through Saturday this week, for instance, children’s Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo will be performing at the Clark County Library, the Windmill Library, the West Charleston Library, the West Las Vegas Library and the Whitney Library, respectively. Details on that and other special programs can be found on the district’s website or by calling 702 734-7323.

Other programs include summer tutoring and a reading program that rewards kids who hit the books with prizes, Harrington said.

If the library doesn’t sound inviting or you’re forced to be outside, the weather service warns you to be prepared for some serious heat through the next few days.

The high marks both days will be near the records for the dates – 115 on Wednesday, 116 on Thursday and 116 on Friday — but will likely fall a few degrees short, said weather service meteorologist Ashley Wolf.

Overnight lows also will be close to records.

Wednesday’s morning low, for example, was 89 degrees, just 1 degree short of the previous record for highest minimum temperature for the day,

“But it’s not completely out of the question” that a record could fall, Wolf said.

Cooling stations, shelters

The county has set up a network of cooling stations for those who have to be outside, including the homeless.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada also operates a shelter for homeless men at 1501 N Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of downtown. By late Wednesday morning, the shelter and an overflow area already were nearing capacity, said Catholic Charities spokeswoman Leslie Carmine.

She said people can donate if they want to help those in shelters fight the heat.

“If people are looking for ways they can help, bottle water is always welcome,” she said.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is also asking for water bottle donations at its shelter at 480 W. Bonanza Road until 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, according to a press release.

Shade Tree, at 1 W Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas, offers a similar shelter for homeless woman and children, which operates from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and can accommodate up to 25 women and children, wrote Stacey Lockhart, the executive director for the organization, in an email.

Lockhart said the shelter has been about half full on average this summer and was not at capacity by midafternoon Wednesday.

Tourists at risk

Ambulance crews usually are busier during the summer, but there hasn’t been an abnormal increase in calls this season, said Damon Schilling, a spokesman for American Medical Response and Medicwest.

“It’s nothing crazy,” Schilling said. “We see about an increase of about 30 calls a month.”

He said tourists are the people most likely to have a heat-related emergency because they’re not used to the dry heat of Nevada, adding that they often don’t realize they’re sweating and becoming dehydrated until it’s too late.

If you’re forced to be outside during the hottest parts of the day, experts recommend you follow the lead of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. David Gordon explains that means getting plenty of rest when you’re able, wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated.

Gordon said officers can also pick up department-issued hats and lightweight pants to help stay cool while on patrol.

The rest of us will have to find our own.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Max Michor contributed to this report.