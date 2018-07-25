Weather

Las Vegas Valley libraries offer refuge from heat — fun for kids, too

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2018 - 7:50 am
 

With temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley expected to stay just below record highs for the next few days, Clark County is offering kids a way to beat the heat that might even be good for their brains.

The Clark County Library District has a variety of summer programs available for children up to 17 years old, said Shana Harrington, youth services manager.

Many families already use the libraries as refuges for kids when temperature climb beyond safe levels for outdoor play, with some youngsters showing up “pretty much when they open (usually 10 a.m.) and they stay until their parents get off work,” Harrington said.

The next few days will definitely meet the too-hot-to-play threshold.

An excessive-heat warning issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday will continue at least through Friday, with highs in Las Vegas forecast near 112 on Wednesday, 113 on Thursday and 112 on Friday.

Not only are the libraries themselves cool, but so are many of the offerings.

On Thursday through Saturday this week, for instance, children’s Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Secret Agent 23 Skidoo will be performing at the Clark County Library, the Windmill Library, the West Charleston Library, the West Las Vegas Library and the Whitney Library, respectively. Details on that and other special programs can be found on the district’s website or by calling 702 734-7323.

Other programs include summer tutoring and a reading program that rewards kids who hit the books with prizes, Harrington said.

If the library doesn’t sound inviting or you’re forced to be outside, the weather service warns you to be prepared for some serious heat through the next few days.

The high marks both days will be near the records for the dates – 115 on Wednesday and 116 on Thursday, but will likely fall a bit short, said weather service meteorologist Ashley Wolf.

Overnight lows also will be close to the historic highs.

Wednesday’s morning low, for example, was 89 degrees, just 1 degree short of the previous record for highest minimum temperature for the day,

“But it’s not completely out of the question” that a record could fall, Wolf said.

The county has set up a network of cooling stations for those who have to be outside, including the homeless.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada also operates a shelter for homeless men at 1501 N Las Vegas Boulevard, just north of downtown. By late Wednesday morning, the shelter and an overflow area already were nearing capacity, said Catholic Charities spokeswoman Leslie Carmine.

She said people can donate if they want to help those in shelters fight the heat.

“If people are looking for ways they can help, bottle water is always welcome,” she said.

Shade Tree, at 1 W Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas, offers a similar shelter for homeless woman and children.

If you’re forced to be outside during the hottest parts of the day, experts recommend you follow the lead of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. David Gordon explains that means getting plenty of rest when you’re able, wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated.

Gordon said officers can also pick up department-issued hats and lightweight pants to help stay cool while on patrol.

The rest of us will have to find our own.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Max Michor contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Weather Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like