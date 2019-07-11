Las Vegas Valley marks hottest day so far in 2019

The Las Vegas Valley reached 109 degrees Thursday, the hottest day of 2019, the National Weather Service said.

Remember those cool days back in May? They seem like a distant memory now.

The last time Las Vegas saw temperatures this high was Aug. 19, 2018, the agency tweeted. The normal high for this time of year is 104.

Temperatures through early next week should see highs of 108 on Friday, 109 on Saturday and 107 Sunday through Tuesday, the weather service said. Lows should hover between 83 and 85, before dropping to 80 on Tuesday.

The valley can expect sunny skies and dry conditions during that period. Breezy conditions, especially in the afternoon, will persist through Tuesday, with gusts around 25 mph.