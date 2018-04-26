Las Vegas Valley may break high temperature record today

The Las Vegas Valley could meet or break a record high temperature today, according to the National Weather Service.

Steve Stenberg takes advantage of the sunny weather to read his paper outside the Starbucks in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb 3, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Thursday’s forecast high is 96 degrees, the weather service said, just one degree short of the previous record for the day set in 1996. There’s a chance some parts of the city will see even higher temperatures today and areas on the edge of the valley could see triple-digit highs.

The average high for time of year is 81 degrees, the weather service said. but a high pressure system over the valley has been driving temperatures into the 90s all this week.

Overnight lows are also higher than usual, the weather service said, with a 70-degree low forecast for Thursday night and Friday morning.

An incoming storm system will bring breezy winds to the valley starting on Friday. Winds will increase through the day and could gust up to 25 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

That storm system will also bring cooler temperatures to the valley, starting with a forecast 94-degree high on Friday, the weather service said. Saturday’s morning low should cool down to a forecast 64 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast high is 87 degrees with gusty winds that will grow stronger through the day. The weather service has forecast 20-25 mph winds that could gust over 30 mph Saturday afternoon.

Winds will start to dissipate by Sunday, the weather service said. Sunday’s forecast high is 83 degrees and next week will start out with a forecast high near 80 degrees.

Highs should stay closer to average next week, with a 76-degree high forecast for Tuesday and 80 degrees for Wednesday, the weather service said.

