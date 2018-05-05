Las Vegas Valley may see 100 degrees on Sunday

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to welcome its “first official 100 of the season” this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Isabella Andia, 6, feeds the ducks at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 18, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Saturday has a forecast high of 94 degrees, which will jump Sunday to 100 degrees. The valley’s first three-digit temperature high on Sunday will be paired with breezes between 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, the weather service said.

“After the cool start to the week we had with rain, the hot weather is coming on pretty sudden,” Pierce said, laughing. “It’s one of those years.”

Monday will reach 99 degrees, which will then be followed by a 100-degree high on Tuesday and Wednesday.

No rain is forecast through at least Wednesday in the valley.

“Dry and hot,” Pierce said.

