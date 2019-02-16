Las Vegas Valley may see more snow after Summerlin flurries

Yoko Fitzgerald, left, and Gina Kim, all of Henderson, bundled up as they walk along Seven Hills Drive during a cold morning on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

After flurries dusted parts of Summerlin on Saturday night, more snow may be on the way Sunday in some parts of the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Very wet” light to moderate snow was reported on the 215 Beltway near Summerlin Parkway on Saturday night, according to a tweet from the weather service sent at 9:30 p.m. The weather service advised people to drive with “extreme caution” because of slick roads.

“We got reports all the way down into almost Spring Valley,” meteorologist Ashley Wolf said about the snow Saturday night, adding that some flurries were seen near Charleston and Jones boulevards.

The weather service placed a winter weather advisory into effect from 2 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for all of Clark County with elevations above 4,000 feet, which includes portions of Red Rock Canyon near Summerlin, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Sunday has a 60 to 70 percent chance of widespread showers during the day and evening, which is expected to drop to 30 percent by Sunday night.

“Some of that could also fall as snow, especially in the west and north side up into Red Rock,” Wolf said. “There’s a chance that even the lower elevations of the valley might see a few flakes.”

Drivers traveling north on U.S. Highway 95 or on state Route 160 toward Pahrump could experience travel issues as the roads’ elevations increase into possible areas of snow, Wolf said.

Kryston said that in the mountains, elevations of 4,000 feet to 6,000 feet could see 2 inches to 4 inches of snow, while elevations above 6,000 feet could see 4 inches to 7 inches. If it snows in the valley, it’s not expected to amount to more than an inch, Kryston said.

Shower chances should end by Monday morning, the weather service said.

After Saturday’s high of 54 degrees, highs should reach 48 on Sunday, 49 on Monday, 47 on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and 45 on Thursday.

Rain chances and the possibility of snow will return Thursday, which has about a 30 percent chance of showers in the early morning, which is expected to rise to 60 percent during the day.

Overnight lows through Thursday will be in the mid to low 30s.

