Las Vegas Valley on track to break no rainfall record

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to tie the record Saturday for the longest period without rainfall at McCarran International Airport.

A Southwest Airlines plane takes off from McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Geese float on a pond at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Saturday morning. Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RJgreg09

The Las Vegas Valley is expected to tie the record Saturday for the longest period without rainfall at McCarran International Airport.

The record, set in 1944, is 101 days of no rainfall. National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said he is confident the valley will go on to break the record on Sunday.

“We’ve got pretty benign weather through the middle of next week with no rain in sight,” he said.

Some areas of the valley on Wednesday experienced light showers, but Adair confirmed no rain fell at the airport, which is the National Weather Service’s official observing station.

“The streak continues,” he said.

The dry weather will be paired with thick, high cloud cover, “which will make for some good sunsets and sunrises through Christmas morning,” Adair said.

The weather service forecasts a high of 54 degrees on Saturday, followed by a 59-degree high on Sunday. A low of 41 degrees is expected Christmas morning, before temperatures rise to a slightly warmer-than-average high of 61 degrees during the day. The normal temperature for this time of year, Adair said, is 56 degrees.

Temperature highs will continue to increase through the week, with respective highs of 62 and 64 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.